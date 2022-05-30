EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Memorial Day ceremony was held at the LST-325 on Evansville’s riverfront. The American Flag was raised at 10:30 Monday morning to start the ceremony.

“This morning we honored those who lost their lives in service to this country as we unveiled and raised our new flag to be flown on our grounds,” said an LST-325 spokesperson. “As it flies, we remember those who made it their mission to serve our nation and gave their lives for us to be free.”

The Pledge of allegiance was read, then five shots were fired off the ship in honor of the five branches of service. Taps was played to conclude the ceremony.

“This is to remind this generation what the other generations did so they have all the freedoms. Too many times it’s forgotten. In our school, we don’t teach history like we used to. Here on this ship, we bring history alive to them to understand what the greatest generation did. Freedom is not free,” said retired Master Sgt. James Goodall.

The LST-325 is the last remaining fully functioning Landing Ship, Tank in the country. It served in the Navy during WWII and is now docked downtown.