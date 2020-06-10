LST 325 preparing for Saturday move, new home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- After years of planning, the LST 325 will move to its new home on the Evansville riverfront Saturday.

The LST had been docked at Marina Pointe for nearly 15 years but officials are hopeful the new location will boost tourism.

Eyewitness News’ Branson Leet will be aboard the LST when it sets sail Saturday morning at 10:00 A.M. The ship and the new visitor’s center will open to the public on June 27.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

