EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The LST 325 in downtown Evansville will host a D-Day Remembrance on June 6. People will be able to walk the deck of one of America’s warships involved with the D-Day landings at Normandy during World War II.

The ship was on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944 as the allied troops invaded German occupied France. LST officials say there will be reenactors and military vehicles both on the ship and on shore.

Regular hours and admission apply.