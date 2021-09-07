LST 325 heading back to Evansville, cutting tour short

THE LST 325’s home is in Evansville, but the WWII ship also travels the country.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) One week after setting sail on its yearly tour, the LST 325 is coming back to Evansville. According to a Facebook post, officials decided to go ahead and come back home in anticipation of more lockdowns being issued due to the COVID pandemic.

The ship was dealing with other issues as well. One crew member had a breakthrough case of COVID, and two others began to show symptoms.

The LST was originally scheduled to visit three ports: Brandenburg, Kentucky; Ashland, Kentucky; and Charleston, West Virginia.