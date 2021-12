EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The LST 325 held a commemoration ceremony on the main deck on Tuesday to remember everyone who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

LST officials were joined by cadets from Daviess County’s High School’s Junior ROTC Program for the 80th anniversary of the attack. Cadets were given a tour of the LST before heading back to Owensboro.

LST Crew Member James Godall said it’s important for people to remember the past and the price paid for freedom.