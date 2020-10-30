LST Memorial unveils WWII mural

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The LST Memorial unveiled a new mural, titled Recognizing Evansville Efforts, in their Visitor Center, marking the 76th Anniversary of the Battle of Leyte Gulf.

The artist is Master Sergeant James “Sarge” Goodall of Utica, Kentucky. A recent board member for the LST Memorial, Goodall is also an accomplished artist and General George Patton impersonator.

The 5’ x 12’ mural portrays Evansville’s effort during WWII and took 125 hours to paint. The mural shows Victory Gardens, food stamp rationing, a community scrap metal drive, LST and P-47 production, and the LST-325 offloading tanks on the beach of Normandy.

The LST-325 Memorial, located at 610 NW Riverside Drive, is open for tours Tuesday through Sunday. Visit the LST Memorial website for more information.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: