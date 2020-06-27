LST museum, visitor center opens at new location

Local News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Two weeks after LST 325 moved to a location in downtown Evansville, the LST 325 museum and visitor center opened to the public Saturday.

The museum and visitor center will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. and Sundays from 12:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.

The relocation plan for LST 325 was approved in October, 2019.

