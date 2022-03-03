DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented $4,728,098 in funding to Daviess County on Thursday through Gov. Beshears Cleaner Water Program and the Community Development Block Grant program administered by the Department for Local Government.

“Investments in infrastructure, like high-speed internet, clean water, roads and bridges provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy, today,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

$1 million of the the grants went to the Daviess County Fiscal Court through CDBG funding to go towards the purchase of a new facility for the OASIS Domestic Violence Program. $2,115,000 went to Daviess County Water District to update water lines, pump stations and install new meters. $847,596 went to Daviess County Fiscal Court to replace water lines on Jack Hinton Road. $297,000 went to Owensboro Municipal Utilities to replace water mains on Cedar street, Stonewall Court, Jeff Place and Burkhead Avenue. The final $269,823 went to the Regional Water Resource Agency for upgrades at the Williamsburg Square Pump Station.

While in Owensboro, Lt. Gov. Coleman also accepted a $40,000 check from the Owensboro Health Foundation for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.