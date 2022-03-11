EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With the 2022 Indiana General Assembly behind us, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited downtown Evansville to reflect on the outcome of the legislative session and the future of the Hoosier economy.

“Being able to reduce our debt, putting more money back into Hoosier’s pocketbooks, and then being able to continue to have the tools to grow the economy here in southwest Indiana, all important initiatives and bills that were passed by the general assembly,” says Lt. Governor Crouch.

One of the accomplishments discussed was the passing of House Bill 1002, which eliminated utilities receipt taxes, but did not include a provision that would have phased out a depreciation element which requires businesses to pay personal property taxes above its depreciation value.

“There were some individuals, some legislatures, that thought that next year would be the best time to look at it because that is a budget session,” explains Crouch. “We know that our revenues are extremely strong, greater than they’ve ever been. But how much of that is impacted by the federal moneys that are coming into the state. So there was this conservative look of let us wait until next year when we have a budget year.”

Residents frustrated with their high energy bills also made their presence known at the event. Fred Mulfinger, a member of the group Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy, explains their goal was not to cause a scene, but rather to hopefully spark action within the state and local governments.

“We are looking for some mitigation to the rates that we are experiencing now, immediately,” explains Mulfinger We are also looking long-term to examine the entire state’s regulated monopoly system.”

Help could arrive, but perhaps not as soon as Mulfinger would like.

“I think, probably, the biggest plus is that the general assembly eliminated the utility receipts tax, which will help a little bit,” says Crouch.

More discussions on utility options are expected to be be discussed in the 2023 general assembly.