SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News update to a story we brought you last month.

It appears the name Lucas Oil will remain a part of tractor pulling at the Vanderburgh County Fair. Lucas Oil owned the pro pulling league that sponsors the tractor pulls at the fair and at several other venues in the tri-state. Last month Lucas Oil announced it would no longer own the league.

The series announced December 23 it has new ownership, and that Lucas Oil will stay on as the title sponsor. It did not say who the new owners are.

Fair officials say they expect to have a tractor pull at this year’s fair just as it has for years.