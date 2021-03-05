Lutherans for Habitat sponsors 30th home dedication

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity handed over the keys for its 531st home dedication Friday afternoon.

La Shanda Fleming moved into her new home on South Morton Avenue with her daughter Brinn.

Fleming says she’s so excited for a bigger space. She says before Habitat, she was living in a two bedroom townhouse, and it seemed like the more her daughter grew, the smaller the apartment was getting as well.

Fleming’s home dedication was sponsored by Lutherans for Habitat, a group that has been helping Habitat with their efforts since the nineties. This marks the 30th home dedication the group has sponsored.

