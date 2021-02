EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested for sexual battery after an incident at a massage parlor.

A woman told police she went to Luv Yu Foot Spa on Vogel Road Saturday evening to get a massage. She said Mingyi Nmn Shan, 51, tried to kiss her and inappropriately touched her during the massage.

He was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he is being held on a $1,000 cash bond.

(This story was originally published on February 28, 2021)