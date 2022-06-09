PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lyles Station Historic School and Museum will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on June 18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be 2013 University of Illinois College of Law graduate and Joe Black Law Office associate, Rhea Jones-Price.

The late Joyce Gooch Granger will also be honored for her years of service as a board member of the Lyles Station Historic Preservation Corporation board. A recognition ceremony for Toyota Manufacturing Indiana will follow for its funding for the outdoor shelter.

The Juneteenth Celebration is free and will be held at Lyles Station Historic School & Museum. The public is invited to attend. Barbecue dinners will be sold by Tim’s Awesome BBQ.

Lyles Station Historic School & Museum is located 4 miles west of Princeton, Ind. at the intersection of County Roads 100 N and 500 W. For more information, call (812) 385-2534 or view Lyles Station Facebook page.

Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.