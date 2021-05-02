Lynnville family left with more questions than answers after dog killed

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Carlisle family loved Socks and she loved them right back, which makes her sudden disappearance and death all the more shocking.

Lexi Carlisle says Socks was a ‘really sweet girl’ who she loved a lot, saying her loss is devastating. Lexi’s mother, Liz Carlisle, says Lexi used to dress Socks in dog clothes for photo shoots when she was younger. Her brother Levi says Socks could make a tough day at school a lot better whenever he saw her.

Socks was found dead in a tree on the Carlisle property in rural Warrick County late last week, a unfathomable loss that is hitting the family hard. Liz Carlisle says her daughter is having trouble sleeping at night, afraid that whoever hurt Socks could try to hurt her family.

Liz and Tim Carlisle are dealing with more questions than answers, saying they can’t imagine who would hurt and kill an innocent family dog, especially on their own property.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case, though no arrests have been made. The Carlisle family says they hope no other family has to go through what they have.

