Lynnville under a boil water advisory

LYNNVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Due to Patoka Water doing work on the connection with Lynnville, Lynnville Utilities is required to place the entire town of Lynnville under a precautionary boil advisory.

While it is unlikely that the water will be contaminated, Lynnville Utility is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. Please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until January 14 at the earliest. Lynnville Utility will keep residents updated on any changes to this date.

For more information on this issue, contact Veolia 812-897-2118 or Town of Lynnville at 812-922-5111.