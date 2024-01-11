MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s a case of supply and demand. Since 2019, Madisonville has constructed just over 100 family units. But rapid growth is making for slow progress.

“The challenge with that is not having enough housing,” says Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.

Mayor Cotton, first elected in 2018, says it has been a slow race to provide affordable housing to residents. He says the city has worked to bring in new developers after seeing potential in nearby markets.

“That single family housing is a huge need,” explains Cotton. “We have a lot of opportunities here in our community to recruit out of Fort Campbell. There’s 450 soldiers a month, on the average, that are leaving Fort Campbell that we could be attracting into our community. The challenge is finding housing for them.”

That challenge was worsened by one natural disaster.

“We knew that, prior to the December 2021 tornado, we had a housing issue,” says Heath Duncan, Executive Director with Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region. “And it needed to be addressed.”

Duncan says their workload quadrupled following the tornado, but a new phase of recovery is beginning.

“We have kind of built with the most needy right away in these first two years,” says Duncan. “Now, we’re tapping into some other funds that may help us eventually do some infrastructure work and create even more housing.”

Mayor cotton says the city is working on a 27 unit and 100 unit apartment complex. Madisonville hopes to attract outside and local housing developers to search available properties for potential housing.

“I think that you’re going to see things happening in the near future that are even bigger and better, so I’m really excited about that,” says Cotton.