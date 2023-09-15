HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville were among those honored for their continued efforts to make the Commonwealth better and safer.

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman presented awards to 76 troopers for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2022. During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the officers for going beyond the agency’s mission. According to a KSP press release, KSP responded to nearly 400,000 requests for assistance in 2022, rescued Kentuckians from the deadly Eastern Kentucky flooding and conducted thousands of wellness checks on those involved in natural disasters and dangers weather conditions. KSP says they’ve continued the fight against the deadly drug epidemic, obtained justice for victims, ran into unthinkable dangers, assisted local law enforcement agencies as needed and enhanced public and officer safety throughout the commonwealth.

The two troopers from Post 2 that were honored are Trooper Kirby Broadbent and Detective Brian Graves. Trooper Broadbent, a 2-year veteran of KSP, was named 2022 Post 2 Trooper of the Year. Detective Graves has been with KSP for 7 years and was named Post 2’s Detective of the Year for 2022.

“Trooper Broadbent and Detective Graves are to be commended for their dedication, service, and professionalism,” says Post 2 Commander Derek Smith. “These troopers personify the core values of the Kentucky State Police.”