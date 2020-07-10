Madisonville business vandalized

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Madisonville businesswoman is upset after someone vandalized

Someone painted vulgar graffiti, some with protest messages outside the Big City Market And Coffee Bar Wednesday night.

“It’s been pretty disheartening … we have several leads, they’ve been reported to the police. There’s some video off of adjacent buildings. We do not have a video camera, but we do as of [Thursday] afternoon,” owner Jenny Gibson said.

The business has been closed since March because of the pandemic and plans to reopen in August.

Some cleanup has begun, but Gibson says she wants to leave the graffiti up for a few days to give the community a chance to see it.

“I really think it’s important that people see what happened and perhaps give them an opportunity to discuss this issue with their children and reinforce I guess that this is not acceptable in our community,” Gibson said. “It’s important to me to reestablish the environment that was there, an inviting environment for the community and our customers and so we will do that, but I’d like for people to get the opportunity to see it and perhaps reflect on what that means to our community.”

Despite the messages that were painted for the graffiti, Gibson doesn’t believe the vandalism has anything to do with the Black Lives Matter movement.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)