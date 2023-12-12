HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Calhoun’s Custom Meats announced the launch of their e-commerce store last week, enabling the store to ship its award winning meats across the country.

The Calhoun family opened their Madisonville store in 2021 after farming over 60 years ago. Store manager Mike Calhoun says they’re excited to share some “authentic Kentucky tastes” with the rest of the country.

The online store offers a selection of meats, including steaks, ground beef, pork and bacon. For more information, visit Calhoun’s Custom Meat’s website.