FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Community College Nominating Commission will nominate candidates to the Madisonville Community College Board of Directors. The meeting will occur via video teleconference on Feb. 16 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Members of the public may attend the meeting virtually using the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4dUPrG3ozsz4gz8SpyN-Ug