Madisonville church creates a pollinator garden

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT)– One woman, alongside her congregation, began the task in 2019 to establish a pollinator garden after noticing that the 1.5-acre open field behind the church property required continuous work to keep groomed. The project came to an abrupt halt like most everything else last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the seeds were sown shortly before Christmas of 2020.

Rev. Rebecca “Becky” Zahrte, who lives in the manse on the 8-acre property, explained she gained garden expertise during previous work at an area extension service office. She became an ordained minister in March of 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.

Becky kept in mind that it would be a lengthy process to establish the pollinator garden, where Siberian wallflowers, poppies, bachelor’s buttons, cosmos, and daisies are now showing.

“I saw an opportunity to give back and create a microcosm for God’s creatures. We were told to be good stewards of the planet given to us … that just goes back to the creativity of God … all of this leads to the Creator of all living things. A true gift from the Master.” Rev. Becky Zahrte

Future plans are to include a prayer and meditation area for all to gather and have fun. The scenic garden is located behind Madisonville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The area at 1550 Anton Road is already teeming with bees, birds, and other insects, which feed off the plants.

“If we lose the bees and other insects, we would lose about 80 percent of our food source that requires pollination,” Zahrte said. “It just feels right to give back.”

“It’s wonderful to be able to experience the beauty of God’s work in this world,” said Zahrte.