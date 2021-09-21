Madisonville City Council to allow companies to mine within city limits

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The Madisonville City Council approved changes to laws regarding mining under city property at a meeting on Monday night.

The changes allow mining companies to mine underground within city limits, but they must stay 250 feet away from any homes or buildings. Mayor Kevin Cotton says the changes stem from a nearby company’s plans to mine underground for coal in a limited area that’s mostly unoccupied.

Some residents wanted city commissioners to delay the vote last night and asked for outside engineers to study the mine’s plans.

