Madisonville closing city offices to in-person business

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) Based on Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendations for red zone counties, the City of Madisonville is closing its offices to foot traffic as long as Hopkins County remains in the red or orange zones.

Business can still be conducted via drive-thru, by phone, or online. In-person business is by appointment only.

Per Gov. Beshear’s request, an evaluation will be made each Thursday afternoon after the Incidence Rate map is updated as to how business will be conducted the following week.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 31, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: