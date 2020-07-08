Madisonville Community College expanding electrical lineman program

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Community College is getting funding for the electrical lineman program. An economic development grant will help expand class sizes to 30 students.

According to college president Cindy Kelly, this will help get more students graduated and into the workforce. Kelly says this also helps the community college get students the necessary equipment for the electrical program.

The Delta Regional Authority says they are hoping to get more students into the field to meet the high demand for electrical lineman.

“We have, across the nation not just here in the Delta regions footprint but across the whole nation, there is huge demand for linemen with CDL’s because the vast majority in this industry is at or approaching retirement age,” said Chris Caldwell, Federal Co-Chairman.

Madisonville Community College officials say the Delta Regional Authority has helped many in the CDL program along with other agencies.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

