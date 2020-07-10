Madisonville Community College releases guidelines for Fall reopening

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Community College has released its Healthy at MCC Plan for reopening in fall 2020 semester.

The plan details the procedures that will be in place when the college begins instruction for the fall on Monday, August 17.

Highlights of the plan include the following:

Masks will be required for all who come on campus.

Classes will be offered in-person, online, and in hybrid formats.

Any in-person course will have limited enrollment and all classrooms will have limited capacity to follow social distancing guidelines.

Faculty and staff will be required to conduct a daily health self-assessment.

Students are asked to conduct a health self-assessment prior to coming to campus.

Hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout campus.

Stairwells have been identified as one-way in all buildings.

Additional cleaning and sanitization will take place daily in high traffic areas.

The availability of some common spaces on campus will be restricted.

As new guidance is released from KCTCS and Kentucky public health officials, the college will adjust the plan accordingly to ensure compliance and the safety of the campus community.

The complete Healthy at MCC Plan and other essential resources for students and families can be found at www.madisonville.kctcs.edu/healthy-at-mcc.

