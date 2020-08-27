Madisonville dentist office opens temporary learning space for kids of employees

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – While several students in western Kentucky started their school year learning remotely from home, some kids in Madisonville are starting in the same place their parents work.

A dental office set up a temporary learning area for kids of their employees.

While dentists at Pebble Creek Family Dentistry help their patients their children are starting their school year.

“It’s going really good. I like the people that are here. I’ve made a lot of friends so far,” said Arianna Powell, who is starting 5th grade at West Hopkins.

“Just met some new people, did my work, and having fun,” added Braydon Springfield, who is starting 6th grade.

Pebble Creek made a place for their employees’s kids in elementary and middle school to learn remotely at their office just off North Main Street. Dr. Suzanne Spencer, DMD says they wanted a place where their children can learn around other kids and where there’s reliable WiFi access, which she knows can be challenging to get.

“One of our challenges was internet access. Where I live, I have three children. I have an elementary, a middle and a high school student. And where we live, we don’t have very reliable internet,” she said.

“It’s pretty easy to login and stuff. We don’t have that good of internet at my house, but being here is easier, better,” adds Powell.

Hopkins County students are starting with virtual learning for the first few weeks, but will gradually phase in to their hybrid model with in-person classes starting mid-September. Some kids miss being back in the classroom, but appreciate this temporary classroom.

“Going into middle school, I do miss meeting my new teachers and friends, but I like meeting new friends here because some of these people I’ve never met in my life,” says Molly Spencer.

“We want them to be in-person. We are excited to be in-person. The kids want to go back to school and see their friends. We consider it temporary, so we’ll roll with the punches and keep coming up with being creative and get some learning happening,” adds Dr. Spencer.

(This story was originally published on August 26, 2020)