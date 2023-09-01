HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville Police arrested a man on Wednesday night on charges of public intoxication and wanton endangerment after he allegedly cut his child’s head with glass.

According to a report from MPD, police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Caroline Street shortly after 10 p.m.. Authorities say Michael Dutton, 24, approached them saying “Just take me.” Officers say Dutton had a strong smell of alcohol.

The police report says Dutton broke the class out of a door cutting his two-year-old child. Police say there was blood all over the toddler’s shirt.

Dutton was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Detention Center. He has since then posted bond.