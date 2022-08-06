MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.

According to a Facebook post, three members of their departments received promotions.

Barret Holloway- Lieutenant/EMT

Anthony Smith- Engineer/EMT

Lee Williams- Engineer/EMT

Reports say they spent hours studying to written and practical exams in addition to interview panels to earn their promotions. Officials say they also completed in-house and off-site training for their new roles.

The off-site training took place at fire schools in categories including: Emergency Vehicle Operations, Fire Pump Operations, Fire Ground Tactics, Leadership and more.