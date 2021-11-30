Madisonville highway construction to continue into early December

KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Officials will be at Madisonville City Hall on Tuesday morning at 9:30, to present a discretionary funding award. (Logo courtesy KYTC)

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Efforts to pave the intersection of North Main and Nebo Road are expected to continue at least through Friday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet ask that motorists stay aware of this ongoing development.

With the work expected to be completed by the end of this week, traffic delays are expected and flaggers will be present for traffic control. Motorists should expect reduced speeds and possible lane closures. Safe driving is a top priority.

This intersection is where US 41 and US 41-A meet. On average, US 41-A is used by more than 11,000 vehicles each day.