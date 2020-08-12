Madisonville hires new police chief

(WEHT) – The city of Madisonville has a new chief of police after current chief Chris Taylor announced his retirement during a special meeting Wednesday morning. Steve Bryan, who has KSP and FBJ Task Force Experience, will takeover as Chief of Police.

The official swearing-in ceremony and Chief Taylor’s last day is September 1st.

“After I retired and came to work in this law enforcement community, you know being in the building every day and working with members of this department, I realized that what I had seen in just a few moments here and there was actually true. The men and women of this department are some of the best police officers I have ever been around,” said Steve Bryan.

Taylor, who was chief for the last two years, served Madisonville as a police officer for 27 years in every position.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

