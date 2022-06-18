MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville is holding its first Juneteenth festival this weekend on June 17, 18 and 19. The African American Coalition of Hopkins County is sponsoring the festival at Dr. Festus Claybon Park.

Opening ceremonies, games, music, food, vendors, prizes and voter registration are part of the events on June 17 and 18 until 8 p.m. On June 19, the Juneteenth Community Praise and Worship Service will happen at 3 p.m. with closing ceremonies at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

More information can be learned by calling (270) 836-9097 or (270) 871-4811.