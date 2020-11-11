Madisonville hosts virtual Veterans Day ceremony

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The city of Madisonville is live streaming a special Veterans Day ceremony to honor and thank all who serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces

Lieutenant Colonel Roger P. Waleski Jr will be one of the speakers. LTC Roger P. Waleski Jr. earned his commission from the United States Military Academy in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. Upon completion of the Initial Entry Rotary Wing Course, UH-60 track, and the Aviation Officer Basic Course, he served as a Platoon Leader and Aviation Liaison Officer with the 9th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell, KY. In 2003, he returned to Fort Rucker for the Aviation Officer Advanced Course.

After finishing the Advanced Course, LTC Waleski served as an Assistant S3 and Company Commander at 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment in Seoul, Korea. In 2005, his battalion transitioned to Fort Wainwright, Alaska where LTC Waleski served as the Commander of A Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment.

In May 2006, he was assigned to the Aviation Applied Technology Directorate, Flight Concepts Division where he served as a Current Operations Officer, Executive Officer, and Troop Commander.

In 2011, he attended the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, KS. Upon completion, he was assigned 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operation Aviation Regiment (Airborne) at Joint Base LewisMcChord where he served as a Company Commander and Ballalion S3. In 2014, LTC Waleski served as the 160th SOAR (Abn) Regiment S3 at Fort Campbell, KY.

From 2015 to 2017, he served with the Aviation Tactics Evaluation Group (AVTEG) at Fort Bragg, NC. From 2017 to 2019, LTC Waleski served as the Commander of 3rd Battalion, 160th SOAR (Abn) at Hunter Army Airfield, GA. In June 2019, he assumed command of TF 1-160th SOAR (Abn) at Fort Campbell, KY.

LTC Waleski is a CGSC graduate and holds a Masters in Security Studies from Kansas State University

His awards and qualifications include the Bronze Star (2OLC), Defense

Meritorious Service Medal (1OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (2OLC), Air Medal, Master Aviator Badge, Airborne Badge, Military Freefall Badge, Pathfinder Badge, and Air Assault Badge.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2020)