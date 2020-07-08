Madisonville inn residents given extension to find new home

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Madisonville city officials moved the deadline for residents at the Red Cardinal Inn to find a new place to live.

Residents were initially given two weeks to leave after the building was condemned and considered unfit for occupancy. City Building Inspector Frank Wallace says they could make a decision whether to repair the building or demolish it as soon as this August.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

