Madisonville man arrested after teen overdoses on drug believed to be laced with fentanyl

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Madisonville Police have arrested a man who admitted to selling drugs to a teen. The teen believed the pill was Percocet.

MPD says the teen overdosed, and first responders had to use several doses of Narcan to save the teen’s life. We’re told the teen was stabilized at the hospital.

Detectives searched the apartment of Antonio Anderson, 22, at Wiman Gardens Apartments. They found suspected fentanyl pills, a large amount of marijuana, a 9mm handgun, and cash. Anderson confessed to selling pills to the juvenile. Anderson was arrested on several charges including trafficking controlled substance, and unlawful transaction with a minor.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)