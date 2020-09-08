Madisonville man arrested for operating motorcycle with destroyed VIN

RICHLAND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police arrested a Madisonville man Monday after troopers discovered he was operating a motorcycle with a destroyed VIN. Kevin Johnson, 48, was stopped for speeding on Beulah Road in Richland.

Troopers noticed the registration Johnson provided was not for the motorcycle he was riding, as well as the destroyed VIN.

Johnson was taken to Hopkins County Jail and charged with speeding, no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, destruction of VIN, no motorcycle operator’s license, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation and failure to surrender revoked operator’s license.

KSP are asking the public for help in locating the vehicle’s owner. The motorcycle is a 2009 Harley-Davidson FXCWC, Softail Rocker. Anyone with information is asked to please contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313, or via the KSP app.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)