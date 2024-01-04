HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a traffic stop allegedly uncovered a syringe filled with liquid heroin.

According to authorities, an officer initiated a traffic stop just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Island Ford Road and Chelsea Drive after observing a vehicle driving in both lanes of Main Street. Police say the driver, identified as Shane Coughlin, 55, was unable to provide a driver’s license or an insurance card.

An officer asked Coughlin if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, but Coughlin reportedly changed his answer several times and denied a request to search the vehicle. A K9 officer conducted a free air sniff and alerted the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found an uncapped syringe filled with liquid heroin. Police also reportedly found a plastic bag containing pills, including 3 schedule 2 controlled substances and a clear jar containing more pills that were confirmed to be schedule 3 controlled substances.

Authorities say Coughlin admitted to using heroin recently and said it was his drug of choice. Coughlin also allegedly admitted to drinking cough syrup prior to driving. Police say Coughlin failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Coughlin was arrested and charged with driving without a license, failure to produce an insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance first degree, and possession of a controlled substance second degree. He was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.