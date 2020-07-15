Madisonville man arrested on child abuse charges

Thomas Greer, Source: Hopkins County Jail

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Madisonville Police have arrested Thomas Greer, 47, after a lengthy investigation into several physical and sexual encounters with a minor.

Greer is charged with sodomy, criminal abuse of a minor, and failure to appear. The sodomy charge carries a penalty of 20 to 50 years in prison, and the criminal abuse charge carries a penalty of 5 to 10 years in prison.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

