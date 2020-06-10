Madisonville man claims he was given surprising reasons for not getting stimulus check yet

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Most people have received their stimulus check from the federal government but there are some who are still waiting.

Among them include a Hopkins County man who was shocked to find out why he didn’t get his check.

“My wife, she got her stimulus check,” recalled Jeffrey Carter of Madisonville. But he hasn’t gotten his yet. The reason?

“She tried to tell me I was dead. I said, ‘Ma’am, how can I be dead? I’m alive. A dead person can’t talk to you,'” he said, describing a phone call he had when he went to check why he hasn’t gotten his check.

“I don’t think it’s right because they didn’t give him his and everybody else is getting theirs,’ adds his wife, Patricia.

He also claims he was told he withdrew too much for Social Security as another reason. When he checked the IRS payment status site this morning, it said his status wasn’t available.

“I just like to know the reasons to know why the IRS is doing that and the reasons they can’t give me a direct answer instead of beating around the bush saying all that stuff when they ought to come out and be honest,” Jeffrey says.

An IRS spokesperson tells Eyewitness News they don’t comment on specific cases, but that checks would have been sent regardless if someone owed the government back taxes. Those who didn’t have to file taxes the previous two years need to use the agency’s non-filers pool to provide info to get their payment. Carter says he didn’t earn enough income last year to have to file taxes.

“I’d like to see what it said about it. It don’t add up. It don’t make sense to me,” says Jeffrey.

Carter also says he’s been in contact with Sen. McConnell’s office and that they were supposed to send him a letter or form to fill out as part of the process to get the situation cleared.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

