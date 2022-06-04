MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A vehicle crashed into an apartment building about 4 a.m. on June 4 in Madisonville according to Madisonville Police Department (MPD). Police said the vehicle was a white Chevrolet Tahoe and the driver was identified as Emmananule Davis, 40, of Madisonville.

The crash occurred at the intersection of West Noel Avenue and Pride Avenue. Davis lost control of his vehicle, continued through the intersection and struck the apartment building according to a news release sent by MPD to Eyewitness News.

The release said the vehicle drove directly into the side of an apartment that was occupied by an adult woman and a teenage male. The collision also caused damage to the apartment beside the one Davis drove into according to MPD.

A police spokesperson said the woman and teenager were transported to the Baptist Health-Madisonville Emergency Room by Med-Center for possible minor injuries. Davis was not injured according to officials.

MPD was assisted by Madisonville Fire Department, Med-Center and Timbo’s Towing Service.

No other details are available at the moment. Tristatehomepage will update the story if more develops.