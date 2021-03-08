Madisonville man facing child porn charges

Bryan Keith Martin, 54, of Madisonville; mug shot provided by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – A Madisonville man was arrested Friday on accusations of possessing child porn.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, a complaint was received that alleged Bryan Keith Martin, 54, of Madisonville, possessed materials that portrayed a sexual performance by a minor.

Police seized an electronic device and executed a search warrant on it. Court documents show Martin was in possession of at least five images depicting child porn.

Martin has been charged with five counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)