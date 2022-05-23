MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Lottery announced that a man from Hopkins County won an online game, and he won a lot of money too.

According to officials with the Kentucky Lottery, a Madisonville man, who wished to remain anonymous, won $227,334.80 playing an Instant Play game online. He said he was nervous when he showed up at Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim the jackpot prize. His win happened on April 29.

“I didn’t realize I’d won until I noticed the jackpot reset,” he said. It wasn’t until he received an email from the Kentucky Lottery confirming his jackpot win that he felt confident he had won, Kentucky Lottery officials said.

He told lottery officials his financial planner was the first person he called. The man drove to lottery headquarters May 10 to pick up his winnings. After taxes, he received a check for $161,407.71. He said the winnings will go into the bank for now. “I’m retired so this (winning the lottery) came at a good time,” he said.