Madisonville mayor and wife recognized as “Angels in Adoption”

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky Congressman James Comer congratulated Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and his wife Donna for being named “Angels in Adoption” by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute.

Every year, members of congress nominate families who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of children in need of permanent homes. Comer says the mayor and his wife have fostered 46 children and adopted three of them.

Comer said he was proud to recognize the mayor and his wife for their work in child welfare.