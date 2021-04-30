Madisonville men arrested on burglary charges

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Two men are in jail after Madisonville police responded to a burglary in progress in the 900 block of Parkwood Drive just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Police arrived to find a window of the house broken and ordered the suspects to exit using a PA system. According to a police report, two men came out and were arrested without incident.

Eric Nathan Harris, 41, of Madisonville, and Steven Lynn McCarthy, 38, of Madisonville, are charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal littering. McCarthy has also been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

