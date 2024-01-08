HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Police arrested two people on multiple drug offenses while responding to a disturbance call last month.
According to a release from the Madisonville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Dulin Street on December 31 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found two suspects, identified as Manuel Martinez-Baltazar and Alexis Massey, fighting outside of the residence.
Police say during their investigation, they learned about large quantities of illegal narcotics inside the residence. Upon executing a search warrant, police say they discovered approximately 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 306 grams of marijuana and 11.4 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms. Police say they also found a loaded handgun and multiple different paraphernalia items associated with drug trafficking.
Massey and Martinez-Baltazar were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Detention Center on the following charges:
Alexis Massey
- Assault – Minor injury
- Terroristic threatening
- Trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) (Enhancement)
- Possession of a controlled substance – Hallucinogen
Manuel Martinez-Baltazar
- Trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) (Enhancement)
- Possession of a controlled substance – Hallucinogen
Authorities say further charges are pending.