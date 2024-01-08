HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Police arrested two people on multiple drug offenses while responding to a disturbance call last month.

According to a release from the Madisonville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Dulin Street on December 31 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found two suspects, identified as Manuel Martinez-Baltazar and Alexis Massey, fighting outside of the residence.

Police say during their investigation, they learned about large quantities of illegal narcotics inside the residence. Upon executing a search warrant, police say they discovered approximately 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 306 grams of marijuana and 11.4 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms. Police say they also found a loaded handgun and multiple different paraphernalia items associated with drug trafficking.

Massey and Martinez-Baltazar were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Detention Center on the following charges:

Manuel Martinez-Baltazar (Courtesy: Hopkins County Detention Center)

Alexis Massey (Courtesy: Hopkins County Detention Center)

Alexis Massey

Assault – Minor injury

Terroristic threatening

Trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) (Enhancement)

Possession of a controlled substance – Hallucinogen

Manuel Martinez-Baltazar

Trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) (Enhancement)

Possession of a controlled substance – Hallucinogen

Authorities say further charges are pending.