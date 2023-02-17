HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department arrested a woman on Friday after they say she stole approximately $25,071.50 from a local AT&T store.

According to a release from MPD, an area sales manager reported the theft from the store on February 10. Police say the manager, Katie Covington, 33, admitted during an interview to stealing at least $10,000 from the store over a two-month period.

Covington was arrested and transported to the Hopkins County Jail. She has since been bonded out of jail.