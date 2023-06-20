HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department announced that K9 Narco passed away from natural causes while he was off duty on Thursday.

Police say Narco was responsible for keeping a large amount of drugs and numerous criminals off the streets of Madisonville. The department also said his personality was like none other, and he would instantly light up any room he was in.

“As we bid you farewell, we extend our deepest gratitude for your selflessness, bravery, and sacrifice,” reads part of a memorial video posted on the department’s Facebook page. “Rest in peace knowing your brothers and sisters in blue will take it from here.”

The department extended condolences to Narco’s handlers Officer Childress and Sgt. Keelin in a post on Facebook. The Madisonville Police Department celebrated Narco’s birthday earlier this year on April 23.