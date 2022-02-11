MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 800 block of West Broadway Street on Wednesday.

According to a release from MPD, officers were dispatched to the home just before 6 p.m. in reference to a male subject being shot. Officers say they located the victim in the basement floor of the residence with a single gunshot wound to the lower portion of his left leg.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital where he is currently in stable condition. MPD says this case is still under investigation.