MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department is celebrating after seeing a reduction in crime during 2023. In total, the department says they made 3,249 arrests in 2023. Major Jason McKnight with Madisonville Police provided the following statistics to Eyewitness News.

Number of “Part 1” crimes, or felony offenses:

2012 – 635

2018 – 355

2019 – 304

2022 – 242

2023 – 221

Number of “Part 2” crimes, or lesser offenses (i.e. vandalism, fraud):

2019 – 1,767

2022 – 1,548

2023 – 1,429

Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton says he believes the success is due to the department’s involvement in building community relationships.

“Our police department does just an awesome job at building those relationships in the community,” explains Cotton. “And I think that we take care of our law enforcement. We support them, we make sure that they have what they need to operate and do it the best they can.”