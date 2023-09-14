HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department charged two women after authorities say a 3-year-old was not immediately treated for broken bones.

According to a release, The Madisonville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was dispatched to the 600 block of South Kentucky Avenue on Tuesday in reference to a report of possible abuse or neglect to a child. Through their investigation, detectives reportedly learned Melissa Gaither, 45, had knowledge of broken bones sustained to a 3-year-old child in her custody, but she failed to seek medical attention for the child until 10 to 12 hours later.

Authorities say during this time, she also trusted the care of the juvenile to Talashiea Martin, 21. Police say Martin also failed to report the incident or see that the child received immediate medical care.

Gaither was charged with criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12 and Martin was charged with failure to report child neglect or abuse.

Gaither

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.