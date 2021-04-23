Madisonville police warn of spoofing scam targeting local businesses

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department is sending an urgent warning over a scam targeting local businesses. According to police, two restaurants have been the victims of a spoofing scam.

Scammers will call a business and pretend to be the department, telling them they are concerned about the use of counterfeit bills. Then they tell employees to take their current deposit to locations with prepaid debit cards to transfer the funds over to them.

The Madisonville Police Department says it will never conduct this type of investigation over the phone. They urge businesses to call them immediately if they believe they have received one of these calls.

(This story was originally published on April 23, 2021)